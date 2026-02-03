South Africa restores electricity at Embassy after debt payment

South African authorities have restored electricity to the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria.

The development comes after the Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane, Dr. Nasiphi Moya, announced that power was disconnected at the High Commission over unpaid utility services bills.

In a follow-up communication, Moya announced that the diplomatic mission has settled the outstanding debts.

“We thank the High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for honouring its debt to the city. The city will reconnect electricity,” she wrote.