South Africa spends R11 million daily on foreign prisoners, says minister



Correctional Services Minister Pieter Groenewald has sparked debate with a proposal to deport foreign criminals to their countries of origin to serve their prison sentences.





The announcement, aimed at alleviating the country’s chronic prison overcrowding and reducing financial burdens, was made during a recent briefing on correctional services reforms.





Groenewald highlighted that South Africa currently houses approximately 24,000 foreign inmates, costing taxpayers an estimated R11 million daily. “It’s only logical that foreign nationals convicted of crimes serve their sentences in their home countries,” Groenewald stated, emphasizing the strain on South African facilities.





He proposed pursuing bilateral agreements, notably with Zimbabwe, to facilitate the transfer of prisoners.



The minister’s comments, come as South Africa grapples with a prison population exceeding capacity by nearly 40%.





While some support the move as a pragmatic solution, critics warn it could violate international human rights laws or complicate diplomatic relations.





The Department of Correctional Services has not yet outlined a timeline or legal framework for implementing the policy.





Groenewald indicated ongoing discussions with the Department of Home Affairs to explore deportation mechanisms, particularly for parole-eligible inmates.





As the proposal unfolds, it is likely to ignite further discussion on balancing fiscal responsibility, prison reform, and international obligations.