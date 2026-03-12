South Africa Summons US Ambassador After “Kill the Boer” Comments – Many Say the US Is Undermining the Country





The government of South Africa has officially summoned the United States ambassador, Leo Brent Bozell III, after his remarks criticizing the struggle chant “Kill the Boer.” The comments have sparked strong reactions, with many South Africans saying Washington is increasingly interfering in the country’s internal affairs.





Bozell made the remarks while speaking at a business conference in Hermanus, where he praised South Africa’s democracy but also raised concerns about the chant, farm murders, and government policies such as Black Economic Empowerment (BEE). South African courts previously ruled that the chant does not constitute hate speech in certain political contexts.





In response, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, confirmed that the government issued a diplomatic demarche to the ambassador. Lamola defended South Africa’s judiciary and transformation policies, saying BEE is necessary to address the deep inequalities created during apartheid.





Many South Africans argue that the United States often comments on domestic issues while ignoring the country’s history and legal decisions. Critics say Washington’s focus on struggle songs, land reform debates, and economic policies creates the impression that the US is trying to pressure or undermine South Africa’s sovereignty.





The tension also reminds many people of the 2023 dispute involving former US ambassador Reuben Brigety, who accused South Africa of loading weapons onto a Russian vessel in Simon’s Town — an allegation that caused a major diplomatic clash.





Although Ambassador Bozell later clarified that the United States respects South Africa’s courts and sovereignty, the incident has added to growing debate about the relationship between South Africa and the United States.





Many citizens now question whether the criticism from Washington is genuine concern — or an attempt to influence South Africa’s policies and political direction.