South Africa to Train South Sudan’s Security Forces Ahead of 2026 Elections





South Africa has agreed to train South Sudan’s military and police as part of efforts to build professional skills, strengthen security, and support lasting peace ahead of the country’s first general elections since independence, scheduled for December 2026.





The agreement follows high-level talks between South Africa’s deputy leadership and a senior South Sudanese envoy, focusing on stability and election preparedness.





In addition, South Africa will host a weekend retreat for President Salva Kiir and his five vice presidents drawn from different political groups. The retreat aims to ease political tensions and safeguard the 2018 peace agreement, seen as crucial for South Sudan’s stability.