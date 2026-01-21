South African🇿🇦 girls who were tricked by Izzo Suzi into making xxx videos now speaking out!



These girls were paid R10 000 each and were promised some modeling Job somewhere.





One of the girls who appeared in Izzo Suzi’s videos speaks about her experience with him. She says she met him on a dating site, and at the time, he convinced her to meet up with him, which she eventually did.





They met, and she says he ensures that the girls he recruits do not live near him. She traveled 5 hours, and she says this man chooses his targets well. He introduced her to his brother, who she later realized also makes these xxx videos.





She was surprised when he said she should speak up because he has an ear problem, but she now realizes that he tricked her and it was all for the cameras, and she wasn’t aware at the time.

She says Izzo is a very manipulative man who knows and chooses his targets well, making it difficult for them to say no.