South African govt  Investigates Edgar Lungu Poisoning Claims

⬆️ NEWS FLUSH | SA Investigates Lungu Poisoning Claims



A SOUTH AFRICAN pressure group has told the Sunday Times of Zambia that its government is investigating the death of Zambia’s sixth President, Edgar Lungu.





The probe follows claims by some Patriotic Front (PF) officials, members of the Tonse Alliance, and Lungu’s family that he was allegedly poisoned on South African soil.





Last week, the Progressive Forces of South Africa (PFSA) petitioned the South African Minister of Police to launch a criminal inquiry to clarify the circumstances and protect South Africa’s reputation.





PFSA president Mtheteto Ngcukayitobi told the Sunday Times from South Africa that the South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed the investigation had started in early August 2025 and is now about 90 percent complete.



He said the probe faces obstacles, as Lungu’s family allegedly instructed the hospital and a private mortuary not to release his medical records or grant access to his body, delaying progress.





“For two months, the hospital has not submitted Lungu’s records to SAPS officials,” Mr. Ngcukayitobi said, noting that ongoing litigation is also affecting the investigation.





Despite these challenges, he said PFSA is determined to ensure a thorough probe.



“We cannot have family members and PF Secretary Generals allege poisoning and then block the investigation. A proper inquiry must be conducted,” he said.





He added that PFSA plans to engage private entities involved to ensure compliance with South African law and expressed concern over conflicting statements from Lungu’s family and PF officials, which could undermine efforts to uncover the truth.





President Lungu died on June 5 at Medforum Hospital in Pretoria. His burial remains controversial, with his family insisting on a South African interment, while the Zambian government seeks repatriation for a state burial, reports Times of Zambia.



Credit: TV Yatu