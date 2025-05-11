South African Govt says DRC mission is a success

SA Government says DRC mission is a success



The South African government has reiterated its commitment to regional stability, asserting that its military mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was a success despite the challenges faced.





In a statement following a Cabinet meeting on February 21, 2025, the South African government emphasized its dedication to ensuring peace and stability in the DRC.





The Cabinet paid tribute to the 14 South African soldiers who lost their lives during the mission, highlighting their bravery and sacrifice. The government affirmed that the mission was part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and United Nations-backed peacekeeping efforts aimed at stabilizing the region.





Despite the tragic losses, the government maintains that the mission achieved its objectives of contributing to regional peace and supporting the Congolese people. The Cabinet welcomed the efforts of SADC leaders in facilitating the repatriation of the deceased and injured soldiers, underscoring the importance of regional solidarity in peacekeeping endeavors.





The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has begun the withdrawal of its troops from the eastern DRC, following the termination of the SADC mission mandate. The withdrawal is being conducted in coordination with regional partners and is seen as a strategic move to transition from military intervention to diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace in the region.





The government remains committed to supporting ongoing diplomatic initiatives and continues to advocate for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the DRC.