South African Man Allegedly K!lls Wife and Her Sister, Blames Mother-in-Law in Chilling Facebook Post

SOUTH AFRICA: A quiet community has been left reeling after the tragic deaths of two sisters, allegedly killed by a man identified as Pitsi Malepe.

Malepe is accused of murdering his wife and her younger sister in their home following a heated argument over the weekend.

Neighbours reported hearing shouting from the house before the gruesome discovery of the two bodies.

Shockingly, after the alleged killings, Malepe posted a chilling message on Facebook that read: “Rest in Peace my love, these are the works of your mother.”

The disturbing post quickly went viral, sparking outrage and heartbreak across social media.

Residents revealed the couple had been having marital issues for some time, but no one anticipated such a violent outcome.

A neighbour said the victims were kind and did not deserve to die in such a horrific manner.

Police have confirmed an active investigation is underway, with the suspect reportedly fleeing the scene after the incident.

Authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that could lead to Malepe’s arrest.

Women’s rights groups have condemned the killings, calling for urgent action to combat gender-based violence.