South African Police Seek Extradition of Zimbabwean Musician Malloti over 2017 Armed Robbery

SAPS Seek Extradition of Zimbabwean Musician Malloti over 2017 Armed Robbery

South African authorities are reportedly moving to have controversial Zimbabwean musician Malloti extradited from Zimbabwe in connection with a 2017 armed robbery in the Western Cape.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed to IOL, that a warrant of arrest was issued for Malloti, identified as Namatai Bhobho. Officials are now taking steps to trace and return her to South Africa to face the charges.

Warrant Issued in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court

Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Captain F.C. Van Wyk told the publication that the warrant of arrest was issued by the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

“The accused is wanted on a case of robbery with a firearm after a Warrant of Arrest was issued for her in Wynberg court. The case was removed from the court roll until she is traced and arrested,” said Captain Van Wyk.

Case with Director of Public Prosecutions

According to Van Wyk, the docket is currently with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) following reports that the suspect is residing in Zimbabwe.

“The DPP’s office will make arrangements for the accused to be traced and then to be extradited back to South Africa,” he added.

Details of the Alleged Offence

Documents reviewed by IOL link the matter to Rondebosch case number CAS 78/11/2017, confirming that the alleged incident occurred in 2017. SAPS has issued a wanted notice identifying the accused as Namatai Bhobho.

Police noted that the case was temporarily removed from the court roll, a standard procedure when a suspect cannot be located. No additional details regarding the alleged robbery have been released.