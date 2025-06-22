South African political parties declare over R230 million in donations for 2024/25 financial year





The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has released its political funding disclosure report for the 2024/25 financial year, revealing that 14 political parties collectively declared over R230 million in donations.





The report, covering the period from April 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024, highlights significant financial support for parties following the 2024 national and provincial elections.





The Democratic Alliance (DA) led the pack, declaring over R68 million in funding, primarily from repeat donors such as Fynbos Kapitaal, Martin Moshal, and the Oppenheimer family.





The African National Congress (ANC) followed closely with over R53 million, with notable contributions from the Batho Batho Trust and Chancellor House Trust.



Other parties reported substantial donations as well. The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) declared R38.34 million, while Rise Mzansi secured R33.895 million, boosted by a R15 million donation from Rebecca Oppenheimer.





ActionSA reported R13.186 million, with contributions from Victoria Freudenheim and Martin Moshal.



Build One South Africa (BOSA) declared R12.877 million, including a R6 million donation from Jessica Bridget Slack Jell.





Other parties also disclosed funding: the Patriotic Alliance (PA) reported R6.649 million, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) declared R515,313, and the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) received R240,000.





The GOOD party declared R500,000, the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA) R400,000, uMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP) R380,555, the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (ISANCO) R100,000, and Change Starts Now reported R150,000.





The IEC’s report underscores a positive correlation between donation values and election seasons, with nearly R190 million declared in the first quarter alone, the highest since the Political Party Funding Act’s introduction in 2021.





As South Africa gears up for the 2026 local elections, the IEC emphasizes the need for robust oversight to maintain public trust in the democratic process