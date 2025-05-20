SOUTH AFRICAN PRESIDENT TRAVELS TO USA TO BEG DONALD TRUMP



DONALD TRUMP has been bullying South Africa, including accusations that South Africa is grabbing land from White farmers under its land expropriation policy.





Claims Ramaphosa has repeatedly denied. Malema also dismissed recent claims that White South Africans are fleeing to the US due to violence, calling such reports “fiction” and “drama.”





Ramaphosa has travelled to the US and he is there from Monday to Thursday in a bid to repair strained diplomatic ties.





South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, has strongly criticized President Cyril Ramaphosa’s official visit to the US, calling it poorly timed and a threat to the country’s sovereignty.





Malema warned that the president risks compromising South Africa’s core principles to appease Western powers.





Was it necessary for the South African President to travel to US to ask Trump to calm down on SA?