🚨 TRAGEDY IN MPUMALANGA: SOUTH AFRICAN ROCK CLIMBER DAVID WADE KILLED WHILE TRYING TO HELP DURING ARMED RESORT ROBBERY





South Africans are once again reflecting on a heartbreaking tragedy after the death of rock climber David Wade, who lost his life during an armed robbery at Tranquilitas Adventure Farm in Waterval Boven, Mpumalanga, in October 2019.





According to reports at the time, armed suspects attacked the resort, creating panic among guests and staff. During the incident, Wade reportedly stepped in to assist security personnel who had come under fire. In the chaos that followed, he was shot and later succumbed to his injuries.





Friends, family and members of South Africa’s climbing community paid tribute to Wade, describing him as a courageous and passionate adventurer who was always willing to help others.





The incident shocked many South Africans because it occurred at a popular outdoor tourism destination known for its scenic landscapes and rock-climbing routes. It also reignited concerns about violent crime and the impact such incidents have on local communities, tourism and public safety.





Years later, many people continue to remember Wade not only for his love of adventure but also for the bravery he reportedly displayed in trying to protect others during a dangerous situation.





💔 REMEMBERING DAVID WADE: The South African climber who lost his life after stepping forward to help others during a violent armed robbery in Mpumalanga. His story continues to touch many people across the country. 🕊️🇿🇦