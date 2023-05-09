South African Teen Artist Cries Foul After a Decade Without Payment for “Waka Waka” 2010 World Cup Collaboration with Shakira

In a shocking revelation that has sent shockwaves through the music industry, a South African teen artist who contributed to the iconic 2010 World Cup theme song “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” alongside superstar Shakira and Freshlyground, has come forward to expose a decade-long injustice.

Aux Alaio, now 26 years old and an experimental artist and music composer, took to social media to express his frustration and disappointment over the lack of payment and royalties for his contribution to the chart-topping hit.

Aux, who was only 13 years old at the time of recording the song, shared his story on Twitter in response to a post by an American music page commemorating the song’s 13th anniversary. He revealed that he and a group of HIV/AIDS orphans from South Africa were enlisted as backup vocalists for the song, undergoing multiple recording sessions, two TV performances, and a visual recording. However, despite their significant involvement in the creation of the song, they have not received any compensation to this day.

still havent received my royalties for singing backup on this song. 💔 https://t.co/7k0Y6OvQkM — Aux Alaio (@AuxAlaio) May 7, 2023

“To be honest, it would’ve been great to have been personally credited and paid for the work put in,” Aux expressed in a tweet, shedding light on the injustice he and his fellow collaborators have endured. While acknowledging that their director, Ralph Schmidt, had received payment for the gig, Aux highlighted the discrepancy and the lack of remuneration for the artists who played a pivotal role in bringing the song to life.

Aux also disclosed that, upon sharing their status as AIDS orphans with Shakira’s team, they were treated like royalty, with accommodations in luxurious hotels and even spending two weeks living with Shakira herself.

However, the lavish treatment did not extend to fair compensation for their contributions, so he claims.

Reflecting on his experience as a child at the time, Aux admitted that he didn’t have the opportunity to thoroughly review the contracts but believed he was entitled to some form of compensation. Despite the frustration he expressed on Twitter, Aux later clarified that his intention was not to cause controversy but to shed light on an experience he cherished from his childhood, emphasizing the learning curve it provided for his music career.

As the music world eagerly awaits a response from Shakira and her team regarding these serious allegations, the story serves as a stark reminder of the importance of fair treatment, credit, and compensation for artists, regardless of their age or background. The voices of those who contribute to the creation of memorable hits should never be silenced or disregarded.