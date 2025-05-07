A 44-year-old South African woman who allegedly m8rdered her disabled daughter’s r@pist, has been cleared of all charges.

The Eastern Cape woman made a brief appearance in the Lady Frere Magistrate’s Court in the Emalahleni Local Municipality on Monday, May 5, 2025.

LIB reported that she was arrested after the incident which occurred early last month in Cacadu, and was later released on R500 bail.

Eastern Cape Premier, Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, who attended the court proceedings alongside Social Development MEC Bukiwe Fanta, welcomed the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision.

“While we acknowledge the independence of the judiciary and respect the legal processes that were followed, we commend the NPA for its sensitivity and careful consideration of the extreme circumstances that led to this tragic incident,” said Premier Mabuyane.

“This decision reflects a compassionate understanding of the context and the instinctive protective actions taken by a mother in a moment of unimaginable trauma.”

The Premier described the matter as one that “has resonated deeply across the province and the nation, touching a collective nerve and highlighting the immense emotional and psychological toll that gender-based violence continues to inflict on families and communities.”

He emphasized that no parent should ever be forced into a position where they must physically intervene to protect their child from harm

“We must ensure that our communities are safe places where children can grow without fear and where women are protected and supported. No one must live in fear in their own home,” Mabuyane said.

“This is a call to all sectors, government, civil society, traditional leaders, and especially men in our communities, to take active responsibility in ending gender-based violence.”

The provincial government also pledged to continue providing support services to survivors of gender-based violence and their families, including trauma counseling and access to social welfare programmes through the Department of Social Development and its partners.