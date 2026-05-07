South Africans are inherently not xenophobic – President Cyril Ramaphosa

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to recent unrest caused by anti-foreigner protests in major South African cities including Durban, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

According to Ramaphosa, South Africans are inherently not xenophobic, but are going through tough economic pressures at the moment.

The president made the remarks on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 during an official visit by his Mozambican counterpart, President Daniel Chapo.

Regarding migration, Ramaphosa encouraged foreign nationals in South Africa to have proper documents to be in the country.

“We have passed the law that people who do not have the necessary work permits in South Africa should not be employed. We encourage all people from other nations to ensure they have the proper documentation,” he added.