SOUTH AFRICANS DEBATE WHO SHOULD REPLACE PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA AS ANC LEADERSHIP SUCCESSION BATTLE CONTINUES TO GROW

Political debate around the future leadership of the ANC is intensifying after discussions emerged over who could potentially replace President Cyril Ramaphosa if he were to step down before the end of his term.

Names currently being discussed include Sports Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, businessman Patrice Motsepe, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula and Deputy President Paul Mashatile — all seen by different factions as possible contenders for the ANC’s top position.

Supporters of Kgosientsho Ramokgopa argue that he represents a younger and more technocratic leadership style, especially after gaining attention for his role in South Africa’s energy crisis and electricity reforms.

Others believe billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe could bring investment confidence, business stability and international credibility to South Africa, although questions remain about whether he would even enter frontline ANC politics.

Fikile Mbalula continues to enjoy strong support within sections of the ANC because of his aggressive political style, public campaigning and influence inside party structures, while critics argue he remains too controversial and confrontational to unite the country.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is also viewed as one of the strongest insiders within ANC power circles, with supporters seeing him as an experienced political operator capable of managing party factions and coalition politics.

The discussion comes as pressure around the Phala Phala scandal, economic struggles, service delivery failures and growing public dissatisfaction continue to place Ramaphosa’s leadership under intense scrutiny.

South Africans online remain deeply divided over who could realistically rescue the ANC’s image ahead of future elections, with some arguing the party needs a complete overhaul while others believe a leadership change alone will not solve the country’s deeper problems.