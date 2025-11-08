 DONALD TRUMP TENSIONS — IF THE WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL LEADER IS AFRAID, WHAT CHANCE DO UNDOCUMENTED FOREIGNERS HAVE IN SOUTH AFRICA? 



South Africans demand jobs, order and accountability as tensions rise before the G20 Summit in Johannesburg.





Johannesburg — The tension in South Africa is reaching boiling point. With just weeks before the 2025 G20 Summit, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that no American delegation will attend, citing “safety concerns and instability.” His statement has sparked fierce debate and placed South Africa under the global spotlight.





For many South Africans, Trump’s decision mirrors the reality they face daily — a country battling high unemployment, crime, and growing frustration over undocumented foreign nationals. Communities across the provinces have called on government to tighten immigration laws and prioritise South Africans for jobs and housing.





“We are not against foreigners who follow the law,” says one activist from Durban. “But undocumented foreigners must not take opportunities meant for struggling South Africans.”





Authorities acknowledge that the influx of undocumented migrants puts pressure on healthcare, education, and public resources. Many citizens say they feel ignored while illegal immigration continues unchecked.





South Africa’s history of xenophobic violence — from the deadly attacks in 2008 to the unrest in 2019 — remains a painful reminder of what happens when frustration turns to fury. Leaders, including those from civil-society groups, are urging peaceful action, lawful enforcement, and stronger border control to prevent history from repeating itself.





For foreign nationals, especially those without valid papers, the message is clear:



“Respect South African laws, regularise your status, or return home through the proper channels.”





Analysts say Trump’s G20 boycott adds diplomatic tension but also reflects a deeper warning — that global confidence in South Africa’s stability is being tested. Locals believe this is a wake-up call for government to act decisively on crime, unemployment, and immigration.





As one Johannesburg resident put it, “If even Donald Trump — protected by the world’s strongest security — thinks South Africa is unsafe, how do you expect ordinary people to feel?”