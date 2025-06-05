South Africans fume as court awards undocumented immigrant R1.4 Million from RAF



A Western Cape High Court ruling ordering the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to pay over R1.4 million to Charles Jeka Chipofya, an undocumented Malawian immigrant, has ignited a firestorm of outrage across South Africa.





The decision, stemming from a 2016 car accident in Plettenberg Bay that left Chipofya injured, has sparked heated debates on social media and beyond, with many citizens decrying what they see as an injustice.



Chipofya, who has lived in South Africa since 1994 and is married to a South African with two children, was awarded the compensation despite his lack of legal residency.





The court, presided over by Judge Lekhuleni, ruled that the RAF Act does not exclude claimants based on immigration status, prioritizing the accident’s circumstances over documentation.





The RAF’s attempt to rescind the settlement, citing discrepancies in Chipofya’s passport, was dismissed, solidifying the payout.



South Africans expressed fury, arguing the ruling rewards illegal immigration and strains public resources. “How can an undocumented foreigner get millions while citizens struggle?”. Others echoed sentiments that the decision undermines national sovereignty and fairness.





Critics of the outrage, however, argue the ruling upholds non-discriminatory access to justice, emphasizing that the RAF’s purpose is to compensate accident victims, regardless of status.





As the debate rages, the ruling highlights deep tensions over immigration and resource allocation in South Africa, with no easy resolution in sight.