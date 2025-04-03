South Africans Outraged After Zimbabwean University of Johannesburg ‘Lecturer’ Admits to Failing SA Students, Favoring Zimbabweans

South Africans have expressed outrage after a man claiming to be a University of Johannesburg (UJ) lecturer admitted to intentionally failing local students while favoring Zimbabwean students.

The man, identified as Joel Sangweni, made the controversial statement in a Facebook post, which has since sparked widespread criticism. He wrote:

“We don’t make money here, mina (loosely translated as ‘me’) I’m a lecturer, I will make your kids suffer and fail, those from Zimbabwe will pass with distinctions.”

Calls for UJ to Take Action

Sangweni’s post triggered a wave of condemnation, with many social media users tagging the University of Johannesburg, demanding immediate action.

Many questioned why the institution would employ foreign nationals over South African educators and called for his removal if he was indeed on the university’s staff.

Deportation Demands and Nationalism Debate

The incident has reignited debates on the employment of foreign nationals in South Africa, with some citizens calling for stricter immigration policies. Many users demanded Sangweni’s deportation, viewing his comments as a direct attack on South African students.

Here are some of the reactions;

@Ms_MoloGady;

Guys this are the kind of people University of Johannesburg hires @go2uj @mediauj your lecturer Joel Sangweni is threatening the future of our kids & we are expected to be quiet because we will be called xenophobic? we will not tolerate such, Abahambee❗

abahambe #putSAfirst

@Jikingqina;

Zimbabweans have no respect for us South Africans

@lerumo;

UJ is known for hiring foreigners, you would think South Africa doesn’t have qualified students to take those roles.

@JabulaniShanga2;

He must be fired, even if he is not a lecturer.

@ThaboNk217;

SA academic institutions must stop employing foreigners while their students are at traffic lights with placards asking for jobs.

@Nodalikatata;

The arrogance of Zimbabweans in that University. Signing qualifications to each other has given them power. Rubbish and Dust

@wiselissa;

But the disrespect we are getting from le minqundu 🇿🇼 🥺🥺🥺