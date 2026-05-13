“South Africans Rally Behind Ngizwe Mchunu” — Supporters Vow To Help Pay Julius Malema Lawsuit Costs And Even Build A House For Him After Explosive Court Battle





Support for controversial media personality Ngizwe Mchunu appears to be growing online after many South Africans reportedly vowed to help him raise money following his legal troubles involving EFF leader Julius Malema.





This comes after reports emerged that Malema is seeking massive damages against Mchunu over alleged defamatory remarks, while the court also reportedly ordered Mchunu to pay legal costs on a punitive scale.





Following the news, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from supporters claiming they would contribute money to assist Mchunu if he is eventually ordered to pay damages. Some supporters even went as far as saying they would help build a house for him, describing him as someone they believe “speaks for ordinary people.”





The controversy has turned into a major political and social debate in South Africa, with strong opinions emerging from both supporters and critics of the outspoken commentator.





Supporters argue that Mchunu is being targeted because of his political views and public commentary, while critics believe public figures must face consequences for statements considered defamatory or inflammatory.





The case has also sparked broader discussions about freedom of speech, political criticism and the growing power of social media personalities in shaping national conversations.





Many South Africans are now waiting to see what final decision the court will make regarding damages and legal costs, as the high-profile legal battle continues attracting national attention.