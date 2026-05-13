South Africa’s official unemployment rate has reportedly risen to 32.7% in the first quarter of 2026, with around 345,000 jobs lost in just the first three months of the year.





The latest figures have sparked major concern across the country as millions of South Africans continue struggling with unemployment, rising living costs and economic pressure. Many citizens say the worsening job crisis is becoming one of the biggest threats facing the country…





Young people remain among the hardest hit, with growing frustration over the lack of opportunities despite promises of economic growth and job creation. Social media users have reacted angrily, with some blaming government policies, corruption and load shedding for damaging business confidence and slowing investment.



Others argue that South Africa’s unemployment crisis is linked to deeper global economic challenges, weak economic growth and long-standing structural problems that cannot be solved overnight.





The latest unemployment figures are now expected to intensify political debate ahead of future elections as pressure grows on government to create jobs, attract investment and revive the economy.