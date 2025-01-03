South Korea Bans Jeju Air CEO From Travelling Amid Crash Probe

South Korea on Thursday announced a travel ban on the Chief Executive Officer of Jeju Air, Kim E-bae, following the airline’s recent crash that claimed 179 lives.

According to the police in South Jeolla Province, Muan city, “the investigation team imposed a travel ban on two individuals, including Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae.

Investigations have been ongoing to ascertain the cause of the crash while the airline said pre-flight inspection of its Boeing 737-800 “showed nothing abnormal”

The flight carrying 181 people from Thailand to South Korea on Sunday veered off the runway during landing and collided with a concrete fence, before bursting into flames killing everyone on board except two crew members.

Authorities had on Thursday carried out search and seizure operations at the Muan airport where the incident occurred.

The investigation team, which included South Korean, U.S investigators and Boeing staff, also searched a regional aviation office in the southwestern city and Jeju Air’s office in the capital Seoul.

Also, the plane’s two black boxes, the cockpit tabs flight data recorder have also been recovered and are being investigated.

“In relation to the plane accident… a search and seizure operation is being conducted from 9 am (0000 GMT) on January 2 at three locations,” police said in a statement sent to AFP.

“The police plan to swiftly and rigorously determine the cause and responsibility for this accident in accordance with the law and principles,” the police said.

The search warrant was issued and approved on charges of professional negligence resulting in death, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing officials.

The South Korean government also launched a nationwide inspection of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by South Korean airlines, with a focus on the landing gear, which is believed to have malfunctioned during the crash.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok vowed to take swift action against anyone responsible for the crash, following the investigation.

“With significant public concern surrounding this aircraft model, all relevant agencies must ensure comprehensive inspections,” Choi said

“If any issues arise, immediate corrective actions must follow,” he added.