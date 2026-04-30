South Korea fast-tracks spy satellites, reduces reliance on US intel over North Korea





South Korea is set to activate a full network of five reconnaissance satellites by the end of April, accelerating its original timeline by two months.





Launched between 2023 and 2025, the satellites are designed to monitor North Korea’s military activities, including missile launch indicators and ground movements — with the ability to identify specific vehicle types.





Once fully operational, the system will allow Seoul to track developments in North Korea every two hours, regardless of weather conditions.





The move comes as the United States recently limited certain satellite intelligence sharing, following concerns over sensitive information being disclosed during a parliamentary session in South Korea.





Officials and local media suggest the expanded satellite capability will enable South Korea to operate more independently in intelligence gathering, reducing reliance on U.S. surveillance support.