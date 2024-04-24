South Korea given 14-month prison term for killing of 76 cats

A man in South Korea was sent to prison for 14 months because he killed 76 cats. This was a very cruel thing to do to animals.

The court in South Korea said that a man in his 20s was found guilty of breaking the law to protect animals last week. The court didn’t know who the man was.

The man killed many cats from December 2022 to September 2023 because he really hated the animals. This hate started after some cats scratched his car. This information comes from a court decision that the Associated Press saw.

He caught stray cats and got some from the internet. Then he choked some to death and killed others with scissors, according to the court. The court said he caused the death of a cat by running it over with a car.

The judge said he had to go to prison because he did really mean and terrible things on purpose, many times.

It said that the man had no criminal record and felt sorry for his crimes, but his mental health was also a reason for his actions.

The man asked for a change in the judge’s decision.

Borami Seo, who works for the Humane Society International in South Korea, said that the sentence shows that people in Korean society are becoming more worried about the treatment of animals and are not accepting senseless cruelty.

Seo also said that this case shows how important it is to pass a law that recognizes animals as living beings and gives them more