South Sudan churches declare 70 days of fasting and prayers to mark 70 years since war broke out in Torit

As of June 9, 2025, churches across South Sudan have initiated 70 days of fasting and prayer, a spiritual campaign to foster peace in the world’s youngest nation.

The effort, announced by Rev. Tut Kony Nyang Kon, general secretary of the South Sudan Council of Churches, commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Torit Mutiny.

The Torit Mutiny began on August 18, 1955, when the Equatoria Corps rebelled against Anglo-Egyptian rule, igniting the first Sudanese civil war.

The fasting and prayer initiative which began on June 9 is set to conclude on August 17, 2025, and reflects a communal bid to heal a nation still grappling with instability.

This significant milestone underscores decades of conflict, including the Second Sudanese Civil War (1983-2005), which claimed approximately 2 million lives and displaced 4 million people, according to the Uppsala Conflict Data Program.

Recent reports from the United Nations indicate over 2.3 million South Sudanese refugees as of June 2025, amid ongoing ethnic tensions and severe food insecurity.

The campaign comes amid a fragile peace process, strained by a 2018 ceasefire that was violated within hours of its signing.