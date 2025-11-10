South Sudan’s Embassy in Nairobi has been shut down after accumulating rent arrears. The landlord reportedly locked the premises and seized the keys

🇸🇸South Sudanese diplomatic staff say their country’s embassy in Nairobi has been closed due to the government’s failure to pay rent for several months.





Speaking to Radio Tamazuj on Saturday on condition of anonymity, several embassy staff confirmed that South Sudan’s embassy in Kenya was closed on Friday.





“The landlord came on Friday and locked the embassy buildings. So the embassy will remain closed until the government in Juba intervenes,” one of the staff members said.





“The embassy has been unable to pay rent for nearly a year, and the monthly rent is about $9,000,” another staff member said.