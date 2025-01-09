SP CAUTIONS ECZ



…as the opposition party successfully fields candidates in all the 4 upcoming by-elections scheduled for 6 February





Mpongwe… Thursday January 9, 2025



The Socialist Party (SP) has called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to sternly deal with political stakeholders engaging in electoral malpractice during the by-elections.





SP Chief Advisor to the party President Brian Hapunda says unfortunately, the culprits in most electoral malpractices are the ruling UPND and the ECZ does nothing to punish them.





Mr Hapunda said the ECZ is mandated to ensure that they conduct free, fair and transparent elections saying this is what the people are expecting from them during the February 6, 2025 by-elections.





Mr. Hapunda has also disclosed that the SP has managed to field candidates in all the four (4) by-elections doted across the country.





“The Socialist Party wishes to announce to the nation that it has managed to field candidates in all the four by-election that are doted across the country. The nominations took place on Tuesday January 7, 2025 and voting will be on 6th February, 2025. In Pambashe Constituency Parliamentary by-election, the party has fielded Comrade James Mulenga Chabi, in Petauke Central Parliamentary by-election in Eastern Province the party has fielded Comrade Julius Mwale, in Mutanda Ward in Local ward by-election in Mpongwe District, Copperbelt Province the party has fielded Comrade Clinton Sankayi and in Litawa Ward in Mongu District, Western Province the party has fielded Comrade Walubita Mate,” he said.





“The SP is calling upon the ECZ, which is the body mandated by law to run elections in Zambia to ensure that these by-elections are free, fair and transparent. Going forward, any political stakeholder who will be found wanting in by-elections either advancing political violence of vote buying or indeed conducting any electorate malpractice is brought to book without fear or favor. Unfortunately, the culprits caught up in electoral malpractice in most instances is the ruling party UPND and they are left to go scot free without any punishment handed to them by the ECZ which is unfortunate.”





He has called on the electorate in the affected areas and citizens at large to support the Socialist Party candidates and the party for it is the only party currently that has shown political stability, maturity and advancing issue based campaigns across the country.