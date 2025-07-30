SP CONDEMNS GOVERNMENT’s CONTINUED INTERFERENCE IN ECL’s FUNERAL



Lusaka… Wednesday July 30, 2025 – The Socialist Party has expressed deep concern over the UPND government’s continued interference in the funeral proceedings of former President Edgar Lungu.





In a statement, the party’s Legal Chairperson, Mr. Simon Mulenga Mwila, said the desire by the government to access the late president’s body was troubling.





He stated that such actions, particularly at a time when the family was grieving, were not only unnecessary but also inhumane.



Mr. Mwila stated that former President Lungu deserved to be mourned and buried with dignity.





He emphasized that the Lungu family had every right to lay their loved one to rest in peace, free from pressure, suspicion, or intimidation by the state.





According to the party official, the nation had already moved on, and there was no existing national crisis that warranted an unhealthy obsession with a man who was no longer alive.





Mr. Mwila urged the government to allow the Lungu family to mourn in peace.



He appealed to authorities not to turn the funeral into a political standoff, and instead let the family bury their father, husband, brother, and leader with the respect and privacy they deserved.