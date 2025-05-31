SP YOUTH LEAGUE EXPRESSES SOLIDARITY WITH FORMER UNZASU PRESIDENT GABRIEL BANDA





Lusaka… Friday May 30, 2025 — The Socialist Party (SP) Youth League has voiced strong support for Gabriel Banda, the former UNZASU President, following his recent conviction linked to a student protest that took place at the University of Zambia (UNZA) on September 18, 2023.





In a statement released by the league, the Youth Secretary of the Socialist Party, Stanley Muba’sa, said the organization had been following Banda’s court proceedings closely and stood firmly in solidarity with him.





According to the league, Banda had made notable contributions to student welfare during his leadership, particularly citing his efforts in advocating for the reintroduction of meal allowances.





The Youth League declared that they had “no apologies to make” for supporting Banda during “difficult times,” and praised his legacy as one that extended beyond the UNZA community.





Mr. Muba’sa encouraged students and young people across the country to rally behind Banda and show him support, including visiting him while in prison.





The statement also raised concerns about the nature of Banda’s conviction, suggesting that it could lead to more questions than answers.





The league questioned whether the judgment had been politically influenced or intended to deter student activism and youth involvement in opposition politics.





However, they noted that only the general public could truly determine the motivation behind the court’s decision.





The SP Youth League labeled Banda’s conviction “unfortunate” and pledged to continue offering him “limitless solidarity.”





The statement concluded with a call for unity among the youth, urging them to support one another and resist what the league perceives as attempts to silence young voices in the political space.