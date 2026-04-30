SpaceX Ties Musk Compensation to Ambitious Mars and Compute Goals



SpaceX’s board has approved a new performance-based compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk, detailed in a confidential SEC filing ahead of the company’s planned IPO.





The package offers Musk 200 million super-voting shares if SpaceX achieves a $7.5 trillion market valuation and establishes a permanent Mars colony with at least one million residents. It includes up to an additional 60.4 million shares tied to other valuation targets and the operation of orbital data centers capable of delivering 100 terawatts of compute power.





Musk receives nothing from this plan if the targets are not met. He has drawn a base salary of $54,080 per year from SpaceX since 2019.





The structure aligns incentives with long-term milestones in space settlement and advanced computing infrastructure. SpaceX is preparing for an IPO that could value the company at around $1.75 trillion.