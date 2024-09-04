Spain captain, Alvaro Morata will reportedly hand half of his earnings during his marriage to his ex-wife after their divorce.

The former Chelsea striker, 31, and Alice Campello, 29, separated in mid-August after seven years of marriage and four children together.

An argument on the pitch following Spain’s Euro 2024 final win over England reportedly caused the split between Morata and his model wife.

They have insisted they still love each other and have sought to dismiss any rumours or ‘bulls***’ after Morata was accused of being in explicit photographs with another woman.

According to Marca, the duo had a ‘fight’ on the pitch after Spain had beaten England in the Euro 2024 final in Germany, and things escalated.

It is reported that Alice was keen for only herself, her children and her friends to be on the pitch to celebrate with Morata, and didn’t want the Spain captain’s parents or family present, leading to the slide of their relationship.

Lawyers are said to be working on the divorce papers, with the separation mutually agreed.

Morata recently signed for AC Milan in Italy after two years at Atletico Madrid, and recently revealed that he felt compelled to ‘flee’ his homeland.

‘I am tired of people saying that I was unfaithful to Alice because I didn’t even go to the national team party so that this type of rumour wouldn’t arise,’ Morata told D Corazon on La 1 via AS of reports of potential reasons for their separation.

‘Since then I haven’t spoken to anyone out of respect for her and so that this type of news doesn’t arise.

‘I am devastated. I have fled Spain because I cannot bear the pressure and criticism any longer.’

Morata insisted that he and Campello have a ‘very good relationship because of our four children’ but that their break-up is irreversible.

According to Alexis Rivas on Vamos a Ver, the couple married under a community property agreement, meaning earnings during the marriage must be divided evenly between the two.

That’s seemingly not an issue for Morata, however, who is reportedly not wanting to fight for anything extra and is willing to give up half of his earnings to Alice.

It is reported that Morata has been struggling with the separation and doesn’t want any issues in the divorce, not demanding any profits from Alice’s business.

Both parties are said to be keen to avoid court.