Spain Follow Removes Its Ambassador from Israel as Diplomatic Tensions Rise

Spain Follows South Africa and Removes Its Ambassador from Israel as Diplomatic Tensions Rise





Spain has officially removed its ambassador to Israel, a move that comes amid worsening diplomatic tensions over the ongoing conflict in Gaza.





The Spanish government confirmed that Ana María Sálomon Pérez, who had served as Spain’s ambassador to Israel since 2021, has been dismissed from her position following a decision approved by the country’s Council of Ministers.





Although Spanish authorities did not publicly give a detailed explanation for the move, it follows months of strained relations between Madrid and Tel Aviv. The tension increased significantly after Spain recognized Palestine as an independent state in May 2024 and repeatedly criticized Israel’s military actions in Gaza.





Spain has also supported stronger measures within the European Union against Israel, including discussions about restricting arms exports and increasing diplomatic pressure.





The move now places Spain among countries taking tougher diplomatic positions regarding the Gaza conflict.





South Africa had already taken similar action earlier by removing Israeli diplomatic representation and recalling its ambassador, while also filing a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice over allegations linked to the war in Gaza.





For now, Spain’s embassy operations in Israel will be handled by a lower-ranking diplomat, known as a chargé d’affaires, which usually signals that relations between the two countries remain tense and uncertain.





The decision is likely to fuel further international debate as more nations reconsider their diplomatic ties with Israel.