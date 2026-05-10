Spain shocks Thailand’s frigate race with bold “build in Thailand” offer for new Royal Thai Navy warships.

Bangkok, Thailand – May 8, 2026 – Spanish state-owned shipbuilder Navantia has dramatically escalated competition for the Royal Thai Navy’s new frigate program after unveiling a major proposal centered on full domestic construction inside Thailand.

The project, valued at approximately 17 billion baht (around $460 million USD), would see Navantia build the first ALFA 3000-class frigate entirely inside Thailand from the very beginning — a rare move in major international naval procurement programs.

The proposal immediately drew attention across regional defense circles because it places industrial transfer and local production at the center of the bid, positioning Spain against strong competitors from South Korea, Türkiye, and Singapore.

The ALFA 3000 is a next-generation light multi-mission frigate with an estimated displacement of around 3,000 tons, designed for surface warfare, anti-submarine operations, and air defense missions.

According to Navantia’s proposal, the vessel would feature: • 16-cell Vertical Launch System (VLS) • 8 anti-ship missile launchers • 76mm naval gun • Close-in weapon defense system (CIWS) • Counter-drone (C-UAS) capability • Full compatibility with MH-60R Seahawk helicopters

Navantia also emphasized that the platform is based on operational warship designs already connected to active naval programs in Spain and Saudi Arabia, arguing the ALFA 3000 is not a conceptual paper design but a combat-ready and proven platform.

Spanish representatives stated the project would allow Thailand to develop advanced domestic shipbuilding expertise, create local defense industry jobs, and reduce long-term dependence on foreign military suppliers.

The Royal Thai Navy is currently reviewing proposals from six shortlisted defense firms, including contenders from Spain, South Korea, Türkiye, and Singapore.