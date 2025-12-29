Spare Tianna, PS Thabo Kawana begs netizens

Spare Tianna, Kawana begs netizens



INFORMATION and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana has appealed to Zambians on social media to exercise empathy and restraint following the relentless roasting of Tianna after her ex- Chile One, unveiled his new bride.





Speaking in Livingstone at a media event, Kawana said the public attacks directed at the young woman were unfortunate and risked inflicting lasting emotional harm, noting that matters of the heart were never easy to navigate.





Over the weekend, social media went into overdrive after ‘fwebakuchaume’ hit maker Chile One, born Obed Chileshe, publicly introduced his bride Angela, whom he described as the woman he prayed for and one who has made him a better person.





In November last year, Chile One had hinted to netizens that he would wed his then lover and songbird Tianna in 2025 and even promised to host what he described as the biggest music festival in the country ahead of the marriage ceremony.





However, while the promise of marriage remains intact, only the bride has since changed, a development that has triggered intense debate online, with a section of netizens turning their focus on Tianna and subjecting her to ridicule and harsh commentary.





Kawana said the trend of roasting individuals on social media was a worrying erosion of empathy, adding that Zambians should remember that those involved were human beings with feelings and families.





“ [We] wish our young lady Tianna well, we know that it is not easy, but I want to take the opportunity to urge all of us in here that as Zambians we must be empathetic,” Kawana said.





He further called on citizens to desist from cyber bullying and instead use social media platforms to encourage and uplift one another, especially during moments of personal loss and transition.



By George Musonda



Kalemba, December 27, 2025