SPECIALIZED DOCTORS TRAINED ABROAD WHO REFUSE TO RETURN TO ZAMBIA SHOULD RESIGN – MUCHIMA



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Health Minister Dr. Elijah Muchima has expressed concern over doctors in rural areas who travel abroad for training but fail to return to serve their local communities.



During a courtesy call on Northern Province Minister, Dr. Muchima emphasized that Zambia faces a shortage of specialized doctors and urged those undergoing training to remain open to working in all regions.



He stressed that doctors who refuse to return should resign, creating opportunities for others who are willing to serve.



The minister also addressed challenges at Kasama General Hospital, including water shortages and inadequate bed capacity, vowing immediate action.



Meanwhile, he reaffirmed the continuous availability of essential drugs in hospitals and emphasized the importance of prudent financial management when procuring medication.