SPECTATORS FILL COURTROOM TO WITNESS CASE WHERE MINOR WAS ALLEGEDLY DEFILED BY STEPFATHER, STEPBROTHER

THE Choma Magistrate Courtroom was fully packed as others squat on the floor when father and son appeared to take a plea before the court for defilement of a child.

The two who appeared before Magistrate Ethel Phiri are jointly charged with defilement of a child contrary to the laws of Zambia.

In the first count, the 55-year-old stepfather to the victim on dates unknown but between 1st December 2022 and 31st January 2023 had unlawful carnal knowledge of a girl under the age of 16.

And in the second count, the 20-year-old stepbrother to the victim on dates unknown but between 1st July 2022 and 31st July 2022 had unlawful carnal knowledge of a girl under the age of 16.

When the matter came up for plea, the two accused persons both pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Phiri adjourned the matter to 30th March 2023 for commencement of trial and ruling in bail appeal after being objected by the State Prosecutor stating that the two might interfere with the witnesses.

Byta FM