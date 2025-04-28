SSgt Kanyemba Makes History Again as Copper Princesses Storm into World Cup!

By Buffalo Reporter

Lusaka



The Copper Princesses are World Cup bound and once again, history has Carol Kanyemba’s fingerprints all over it!



Staff Sergeant Kanyemba, the fearless tactician from the Zambia Army, has led the Zambia U-17 Women’s National Team to their second consecutive FIFA World Cup, blazing a trail never before seen in Zambian football.



Roaring to a dominant 4-1 victory over Benin and sealing a 6-2 aggregate triumph, the Copper Princesses left no doubt that they belong on the world’s biggest stage. From the first whistle, Kanyemba’s warriors attacked with relentless pace, clinical finishing, and rock-solid defense, crushing Benin’s hopes and lifting an entire nation.



This latest triumph builds on Kanyemba’s groundbreaking feat last year, when she became Zambia’s first female head coach to guide a national team to a FIFA World Cup. Now, she has shattered records, rewritten history, and ignited a new era for women’s football in Zambia.



The Copper Princesses are not just going to Morocco — they’re charging in as a team to watch. And at the heart of it all stands SSgt Kanyemba, a true national hero.