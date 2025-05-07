STAGING DEFECTIONS WON’T WIN YOU 2026, COPPERBELT SP WARNS UPND





Mufulira… Wednesday May 7, 2025 – Socialist Party (SP) Copperbelt Provincial Vice Chairperson Reagan Kashinga has condemned the ruling UPND for engaging in political theatrics through stage-managed defections, warning that such outdated tactics won’t save them from losing public support ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Last weekend, the UPND claimed that thousands of people had defected from various opposition parties to join its ranks in Ndola.



But Kashinga says this is not only misleading, it’s an insult to the intelligence of Zambians.





“We are witnessing a disturbing trend where the UPND is recycling the same group of individuals, parading them as defectors in town after town,” Mr Kashinga charged.





“They did it in Mufulira, then Kalulushi, Lufwanyama, and now Ndola. This is not how you win the hearts of the people in the digital age. The UPND is panicking because they know they’ve lost touch with reality.”





He said that while the UPND is busy fabricating political gains, Zambians are grappling with real issues like persistent load shedding, unaffordable mealie meal, and skyrocketing fuel and electricity costs.



“If UPND wants to win elections, they should deliver on their promises. Reduce the cost of living, fix the energy crisis, and put the mines back to work. So far, they’ve failed on all fronts,” said Mr Kashinga.





He also took a swipe at the government’s narrative on the mining sector.



“They claimed to have unlocked KCM and Mopani, but go to Wusakile, Nchanga, Kakoso, or Kankoyo — there’s nothing to show for it. People are still waiting for jobs and improved livelihoods. This so-called unlocking is just another political slogan,” Kashinga said.





He concluded with a stern warning: “With or without fake defections, UPND kuya bebele in 2026.”