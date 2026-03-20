STANDING ON UPND TICKET DOES NOT MEAN AUTOMATIC RE-ELECTION – LUBINDA





Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) Faction President, Given Lubinda, says the recent defection of two PF Members of Parliament in Muchinga Province to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) comes as no surprise to the former ruling party.





The lawmakers, Sunday Chanda of Kanchibiya Constituency and Majory Nakaponda of Isoka Constituency, have reportedly switched allegiance ahead of the upcoming elections, opting to contest on the UPND ticket.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka today, Mr. Lubinda said the PF had long been aware that some members had effectively distanced themselves from the party well before formally defecting.





“It is not surprising to the party, some of these individuals left the party a long time ago but were simply hiding behind the party for the sake of retaining their positions,” said Mr. Lubinda.





Mr. Lubinda added that joining the ruling party does not guarantee electoral success, stressing that the ultimate decision rests with voters.





“The elections are around the corner, let’s wait and see whether the people in those constituencies are happy with leaders who betray their goals,” said Mr. Lubinda.



RCV