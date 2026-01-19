Stanley Nwabali Deserves a Bigger Club



Manchester United have struggled for consistency in the goalkeeping department, and Stanley Nwabali’s performances at the AFCON show that he could be a solid solution.





Nwabali’s displays throughout the tournament have proven his quality, confidence, and composure under pressure. His shot-stopping ability and command of the box clearly indicate that he is ready for a higher level of competition.





Given the opportunity to play in the English Premier League, there is no doubt that Nwabali would rise to the challenge.

A club like Manchester United, in need of a reliable and commanding goalkeeper, could benefit greatly from a player of his caliber.