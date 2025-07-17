Stardy Mwale and five others rearrested in a Gulfstream case after a Noelle

PRIME TV NEWS
STARDY NOLLE
The state has entered a nolle prosequi in a matter of failure to follow law and procedure involving former Defense permanent secretary Stardy Mwale.
The state told the court that they want to discontinue the matter by entering into a nolle prosequi based on instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
And magistrate Davis Chibwili therefore allowed the application and released Mwale on nolle prosequi.
Mwale has however been re-arrested by police at the court premises as he stepped out of the court room.
This is abuse of power. If you do not have evidence let the men go. You very well know that these men could not have done what they did without the express instructions from the Head of State. The Gulf stream jet is a property of the Ministry of Defence and as such, defense equipment or arms are under the discretion of the President as C-I-C and security issues.