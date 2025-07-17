Stardy Mwale and five others rearrested in a Gulfstream case after a Noelle

PRIME TV NEWS

17-07-25

STARDY NOLLE



The state has entered a nolle prosequi in a matter of failure to follow law and procedure involving former Defense permanent secretary Stardy Mwale.





The state told the court that they want to discontinue the matter by entering into a nolle prosequi based on instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.





And magistrate Davis Chibwili therefore allowed the application and released Mwale on nolle prosequi.





Mwale has however been re-arrested by police at the court premises as he stepped out of the court room.