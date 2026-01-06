Starlink shut down in Uganda as internet access tightens ahead of crucial presidential elections





Uganda has effectively lost access to SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service just days before the January 15 general elections, after the company implemented a service restriction in response to regulatory pressure.





On January 1, 2026, Starlink activated a “service restriction tool,” eliminating all satellite internet connections within Uganda following a directive from the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC).





The regulator says Starlink is operating without a valid licence to provide telecommunications services in the country.





The blackout comes against a backdrop of political strain. Opposition leader and presidential candidate Bobi Wine has publicly appealed to Elon Musk to restore connectivity, arguing that unrestricted internet access is critical for transparency as Ugandans head to the polls.





The shutdown follows earlier government actions restricting the importation of Starlink equipment, which now requires written approval from military leadership, specifically from General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Commander of Uganda’s Defence Forces and son of President Yoweri Museveni.





Critics saw the December 2025 import rule as part of broader efforts to control communication channels ahead of elections.





Starlink says it has complied with regulatory requirements and stresses that it has neither marketed nor sold terminals in Uganda. It attributed previous usage to terminals brought in from neighbouring countries where the service is authorised and noted it is working with authorities on formal licensing.





In the wake of the outage, some opposition figures have urged citizens to adopt alternative tools such as decentralized messaging apps that can operate without internet access, although such technologies offer limited reach compared with full broadband connectivity.





President Museveni has hinted that Uganda could consider licensing Starlink formally if the technology can demonstrably reduce internet costs, though details remain vague as the election nears.