Starmer Clings to Power as Labour Collapses in Historic Rout

Keir Starmer is digging in his heels and refusing to resign despite Labour suffering its worst local election drubbing in years. After voters delivered a brutal verdict, the Prime Minister insisted he still has a mandate from his 2024 general election win and won’t “walk away” from the mess he’s created.

The numbers tell the real story: Labour hemorrhaged more than 1,300 council seats across England, Wales, and Scotland. Reform UK, riding a wave of public frustration over immigration, taxes, and broken promises, surged with over 1,400 gains and seized control of several former Labour heartlands. Long-time Labour voters finally had enough of open borders, net-zero zealotry, and economic stagnation under Starmer’s watch..

Even some Labour MPs are now calling for his head, but the embattled leader claims quitting would plunge the party and country into chaos. Translation: he’s hanging on to protect his own position while Britain pays the price. Reform’s breakthrough shows the silent majority is waking up and demanding real change. Starmer’s stubborn grip on No. 10 only delays the inevitable reckoning.