Starmer’s Labour Meltdown: Dozens of MPs Demand He Quit After Catastrophic Election rout





Keir Starmer’s grip on power is slipping fast. After Labour suffered a brutal pounding in the May 2026 local elections, losing more than 1,200 council seats across England, Wales, and Scotland, at least 66 Labour MPs have now publicly called for the prime minister to resign or name the day he goes.





The voters delivered a clear verdict: Starmer’s broken promises, open borders, crippling taxes, and net zero zeal have driven traditional Labour supporters straight into the arms of Reform UK and the Greens. Once-safe seats crumbled as Reform surged on common-sense pledges to control immigration and slash waste.





Insiders are briefing that cabinet ministers expect Starmer to jump before he is pushed, possibly as early as this week. GB News captured the panic perfectly, with speculation of a leadership challenge already underway. What was sold as a steady hand has turned into a sinking ship.





This is not just a bad night for Labour. It is the beginning of the end for a government that has failed on every front: the economy, the NHS, crime, and national identity. The knives are out in Westminster, and for once the public is cheering the bloodletting. Starmer’s time is up. Britain deserves better.