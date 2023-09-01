STATE AGREES TO PAY K32 MILLION COMPENSATION TO UPND CADRES

THE State has agreed to pay five UPND sympathizers more than K32million for malicious detention and prosecution on allegations of treason in 2017.

This comes barely a month after the State consented to pay another group of 10 UPND cadres who were accused of burning Lusaka City Market in 2017, will be compensated K1 million each by the State for false imprisonment and malicious prosecution.

In the latest case involving K32million, a consent judgement, the plaintiffs will also be paid K1 million as costs for the lawsuit against the State.

This is according to a consent order signed by both parties in the case, the petitioners’ lawyers ZS Legal Practitioners and the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“The plaintiffs will receive a payment of K6,400,000.00 each, as full and final settlement of all their claims in this matter,” the consent order which is yet to be endorsed by Lusaka High Court Judge Pixie Yangailo who handled the case, reads in part.

The plaintiffs to be paid are Hamusonde Hamaleka, Pretorius Haloba, Wallace Chakawa, Lasting Mulilanduba Muleya Hachinda.

President Hakainde Hichilema was part of the plaintiffs but discontinued the case but indicated that he will renew it after he leaves office as President of Zambia.

The plaintiffs had sued the State seeking compensation for unlawful prosecution.

They wanted the Lusaka High Court to compel the state to indemnify them damages equivalent in value to the money and personal belongings lost when they were apprehended at the Community House in New Kasama in 2017.

The six were falsely imprisoned on allegations that they committed treason when the President’s convoy allegedly failed to give way to his predecessor Edgar Lungu’s motorcade on the Mongu-Limulunga road in April 2017.

The five, Hamusonde Hamaleka, Pretorius Haloba, Wallace Chakawa, Laston Mulilanduba and Muleya Hachinda have however entered a consent judgement with the Attorney General who is the defendant in the matter.

The court later allowed five UPND members to enter consent judgment with the state in a matter in which they are seeking damages for unlawful prosecution.

The consent judgement read that “by consent of the parties through their respective advocates, it is hereby adjudged as follows; that the defendant herein wholly admits liability in respect of the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth plaintiffs and that the matter be and is hereby referred to the Deputy Registrar for assessment of damages for false imprisonment, damages for assault and battery, damages for malicious prosecution, compensatory damages equivalent in value to the monies and personal belongings the second to sixth plaintiffs lost when they were apprehended by the police officers at the home of the first plaintiff (Mr Hakainde Hichilema),” reads the consent.



Source: Mwebantu