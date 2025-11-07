STATE DENIES BOWMAN LUSAMBO’S BAIL APPLICATION CITING LACK OF EXCEPTIONAL CIRCUMSTANCES





By Nelson Zulu



The state has opposed the bail application of jailed former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo on the basis that the application has no exceptional circumstances to warrant bail, pending hearing of his appeal.





During the bail hearing this morning before Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili, Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC- Prosecutor Tendai Shumba submitted that the grounds of appeal lack merit and that no exceptional circumstances have been shown to justify release pending determination.





Ms. Shumba argued that the relevant appellate forum operates as an Economic and Financial Crimes fast-track court, making it likely the appeal will be heard before any custodial sentence lapses.





Meanwhile, Mr. Lusambo’s lawyer Maluza Chongola submitted that his client is entitled to bail as there is a likelihood that his appeal hearing may prolong, having already served almost a year in prison and current non-action on his appeal at the Lusaka High Court.





He added that with an interested party claiming ownership of the property Mr. Lusambo was convicted and sentenced for, makes it clear of prospects of success of the appeal.





Mr. Lusambo is serving a three-year sentence for corruption-related charges and is simultaneously challenging the state’s application to forfeit the disputed Chamba valley property, which is alleged to be co-owned with businessman Mukuka Munkonge and requesting for bail.





Magistrate Chibwili will rule on the bail and forfeiture application on 10th November 2025.



PHOENIX NEWS