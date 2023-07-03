State Functions And The Role Of Former Presidents And Vice Presidents In Attendance- Dr Nevers Mumba

ON A LIGHTER NOTE: STATE FUNCTIONS AND THE ROLE OF FORMER PRESIDENTS AND VICE PRESIDENTS IN ATTENDANCE

By Dr Nevers Mumba

I have noticed that each time we have posted pictures of myself attending National Events, especially in my capacity of Former Republican Vice-President, it is usually followed by a lot of questions asking why? In some cases, some respondents are quite disrespectful and even question why these leaders must attend such functions to ‘eat’ while people out there ‘are suffering’.

So for the avoidance of doubt, all former Republican Presidents, and Former Republican Vice Presidents are now considered as part of the Establishment as Ex Officials.

What is this means is that Cabinet Office makes efforts to Invite all elligible Statesmen and Women to state functions. Due to various reasons, the invitees may or may not make it to particular National Events and those that manage, typically represent the rest.

As of today, Presidents Edgar Chagwa Lungu is the only surviving Former Head of State and He leads the list of Statesmen. He is followed by Former Vice Presidents Gen. Godfrey Miyanda, Enock Kavindele,Dr. Nevers sekwila Mumba, Dr.Guy Scott, and Madam Inonge Wina.

Please young people, don’t insult these elders each time you see them at State Functions. The Government requires their attendance because these function are not about any Individual or political party, but they are all about Zambia and our shared National interest.

In other words, State Functions are do different from family weddings. You always need family elders to be in attendance as a stamp of approval and to show that the family has been represented and that the matrimony has the full blessing of the family representatives.