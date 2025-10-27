STATE HALTS CASE OF BOY LEFT DISABLED AFTER DOG MAULING



By Darius Choonya



The Zambia Police Service has revealed that the case involving a 15-year-old boy of Lusaka’s Kaunda Square, who was left permanently disabled after being mauled by dogs belonging to Indian nationals, could not proceed to court due to legal inconsistencies in the offence.





Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Godfrey Chilabi has confirmed that police had opened a docket against the dog owners for the offence of reckless and negligent acts.





However, the case was halted after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised against prosecution citing technicalities.





Meanwhile, the victim has continued to endure unhealed wounds on his legs and lives without both hands, which were amputated following the brutal attack.





In an interview with Diamond News, the boy expressed deep trauma and questioned whether justice will ever be served. Diamond TV