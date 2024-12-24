STATE HOUSE HITS BACK AT FRED M’MEMBE’S HICHILEMA BUILDING PRIVATE ARMY AHEAD OF THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS

SOCIALIST PARTY PRESIDENT’S ALLEGATIONS: A Response to Fred M’membe’s Claims



24th December 2024



By Clayson Hamasaka

Chief Communications Specialist

State House



We have noted a long rambling statement from the Socialist Party President, Fred M’membe, in which he makes a series of astonishing and baseless allegations against Republican President Hakainde Hichilema.





M’membe’s article, which is filled with unverified claims, falsehoods, malice, and speculation, centers on accusations that the Head of State is attempting to establish a “parallel army” through the newly introduced Zambia National Service (ZNS) voluntary skills training programme.





This claim is both shocking and disappointing, especially coming from someone aspiring to lead Zambia. It reveals a lack of awareness that a “parallel army” of sorts already exists in the form of youths—commonly referred to as “junkies”—who are involved in harmful activities and terrorizing citizens in our communities.





Instead of perpetuating unfounded allegations, the opposition should occasionally commend efforts aimed at addressing societal challenges by President Hakainde Hichilema. The ZNS voluntary training programme is designed to equip young people with essential skills in trades such as plumbing, carpentry, tailoring and other artisan professions. These skills will empower them to secure employment or start their own ventures, contributing positively to the economy and staying away from lawlessness.





In case Mr. Mmembe is not aware, currently President Hichilema’s government is offering free education policy which has been embraced by Zambians with millions of children going back in classrooms.





As a visionary leader, President Hichilema is aware that not all these school leavers will be absorbed by our colleges and universities and later the formal jobs, hence the idea of ZNS and many other skills training programmes being implemented to address what would be another challenge in future.





The initiative is being implemented transparently, and M’membe is welcome to enroll his misguided youths from his outdated Socialist Party, which appears to be a family-run organisation controlled by himself, his sister, and daughter.





If M’membe and his colleagues in the opposition oppose this policy, we challenge them to tour the country and inform the youth and their parents not to participate in the ZNS skills training. Let them argue that it is better for these young people to remain on the streets as “junkies,” terrorizing communities and succumbing to substance abuse.





Fred M’membe’s strategy is clear: make wild, incendiary statements about national security, and when questioned by law enforcement, claim that democratic freedoms are under threat to gain sympathy and funding from sponsors.





We urge Fred M’membe to avoid inciting and misleading citizens. For once, let him make constructive contributions to the nation’s progress. It’s time for him to graduate into adulthood and act responsibly.