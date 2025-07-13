State House remains home because I serve the government of the day I’m still a son of the house,” says Kings Malembe Malembe

BREAKING NEWS: Zambian international gospel and most influential artist Kings Malembe Malembe dumps PF and Joins UPND vowing to support and campaign for HH in 2026. “

When a boy grows up into a man, he is expected to do anything I regret meeting Edgar Lungu” says Malembe.

Meanwhile jealous, and ungrateful people are condemning this decision for Kings Malembe because they think good things must only be given to them ( selfish people)

May God continue blessing Kings Malembe Malembe so that ungrateful people learn to celebrate others in life because the truth is God can never brings down his Servants.